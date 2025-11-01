West fears new weapons tests in Russia after Burevestnik demonstration — MFA

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Western nations are increasingly anxious about potential new weapons tests by Russia following the demonstration of the Burevestnik missile, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated at the international scientific and tourism forum Discover the ATOM.

"We are now receiving feedback from Western countries regarding the Burevestnik," Zakharova explained. "Their reactions are hardly reserved – they are experiencing a mild sense of joy, bordering on delight. They are deeply apprehensive about what we might reveal next, so perhaps we should extend their anticipation," she remarked with a shade of irony.

The Chief of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin on October 26 that the testing of the Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile has been successfully completed. During the tests, the missile remained airborne for approximately 15 hours, covering 14,000 kilometers. Gerasimov emphasized that this is not the end of its capabilities. He noted that the missile executed all necessary vertical and horizontal maneuvers during flight, demonstrating its advanced ability to evade anti-missile and air defense systems.