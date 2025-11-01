Russia's allies share its desire to protect traditional values — Security Council

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia's allies, including its friends in the CIS, BRICS, and CSTO, share its desire to preserve traditional spiritual and moral values, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexey Shevtsov, said.

"Despite the differences between the peoples of Russia and the CIS countries, we also have a lot in common. First of all, this is a commitment to our traditional spiritual and moral values. One of our foreign policy priorities is to promote the Russian Federation’s image as a guardian and defender of traditional spiritual and moral values. And here, as I have already said, we have many like-minded people. These are the CIS countries, the BRICS countries, and the CSTO. They also share our approaches," he told the international festival "Peoples of Russia and the CIS."

Shevtsov said that Belarus is closely aligned with Russia via their common history, values and traditions.

"The Constitution of the Republic of Belarus enshrines the responsibility of the state for preserving the historical memory and the truth about the heroic deed of the Belarusian people during the Great Patriotic War. Historians of our countries are actively cooperating in the fight against attempts to falsify history," he said.

He also pointed out that the countries of the South Caucasus, as well as the CIS countries as a whole, "are faced with increased pressure from Westerners to impose their destructive values. We have always been connected with Armenia by a spiritual community, common approaches to morality and the inadmissibility of belittling the role and importance of traditional family values in the life of society. The Russian Orthodox Church and the Armenian Apostolic Church jointly resist the attempts of a number of Western countries to discredit traditional spiritual and moral values.

"In Georgia, the authorities have found the opportunity and the strength to resist the attack on the traditional way of life, attempts to introduce pseudo-values as LGBT (the movement is recognized as extremist and banned in Russia - TASS) that are completely alien to the Caucasian peoples. In Azerbaijan, the family institution is one of the key elements of the official ideology of the national mentality. Same-sex marriages are not recorded and are not recognized by law."

According to him, Russia's methods for preserving and strengthening traditional values can and should be used, including in the Commonwealth of Independent States. "First of all, this is about laws. The basic laws of our country, such as the constitution and the national security strategy, enshrine a commitment to traditional values. There are also individual laws. For example, laws on more orderly activities of non-governmental organizations (NGOs). By the way, when laws were passed in Kyrgyzstan and Georgia to streamline the activities of NGOs, those people who received funding from the West were most opposed to this," he concluded.

About the festival

The first festival "The Peoples of Russia and the CIS" is held from October 31 to November 5, it is timed to coincide with the National Unity Day celebrated in Russia on November 4. The program includes not only meetings and discussions – the X All-Russian educational campaign "Big Ethnographic Dictation" took place, participants can get acquainted with the national cuisines of various regions, listen to the lectures on the diversity of cultures, watch exhibitions and films.

The festival is organized by the Federal Agency for Nationalities Affairs under the coordination of the staff of the Security Council, the presidential administration and the Foreign Ministry. Ministries, agencies, large companies, the Russian Geographical Society, and the Knowledge Society also participated in the organization. TASS is the information partner of the event.