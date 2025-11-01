Suicidal to break through Russia’s encirclement in Krasnoarmeysk — Ukrainian soldier

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Stanislav Tkachenko, a Ukrainian soldier who managed to escape from the encirclement of Russian troops in the Krasnoarmeysk area, said it was a suicidal attempt.

"Essentially, we were surrounded. We had been cut off a week earlier. We asked our [military] command to get us out, and they replied that the situation would improve, that things would be sorted, and we would get out. In the end, nothing was done. We didn’t attempt to break through to our own forces because we knew it would be suicidal, and we had no chance," Tkachenko said.

In a video provided by the Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian soldier added that the situation in Krasnoarmeysk is ultimately critical for the Ukrainian military, and it prevents the removal of the wounded and dead from the battlefield.

The Russian defense ministry reported on Friday that the Ukrainian army made 23 attempts to break through the encirclement in Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and four attempts to unblock its encircled battlegroup over the past week.