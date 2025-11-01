MARIUPOL, November 1. /TASS/. All individuals who have committed war crimes while serving in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces will be held accountable for their actions in Donbass, Novorossiya, and the border regions of Russia – regardless of whether they are included on exchange lists and returned to Ukraine, said Natalia Mikhailova, the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Donetsk, during a panel discussion at the 3rd Young Diplomats Forum "Mercury-2025."

Some participants inquired about Ukrainian soldiers guilty of war crimes, specifically questioning the accountability of militants from the Azov Nationalist Battalion – designated as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia – who were exchanged for Russian prisoners of war.

Mikhailova responded firmly: "It’s my belief that every war criminal must be punished, and they will be. It’s a fact that negotiations often involve compromises. Without compromise, achieving any meaningful result is impossible. Everyone agrees to a compromise at the negotiating table; otherwise, there’s no reason to sit down and talk."

Additionally, Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the Crimes of the Kiev Regime, emphasized that no one has forgiven the Azov militants or dropped charges against them. However, he clarified that the primary focus has been on saving Russian soldiers. He pointed out that justice will be doled out after active hostilities are over, similar to the Nuremberg trials which held Nazi German officers to account.

"Carrying out a final trial before the end of military operations is highly problematic. Trials will occur, and those responsible will be held accountable, but prosecuting Ukraine’s political leadership before the conclusion of the special military operation is nearly impossible. Victory must come first," Miroshnik stated.

The 3rd Young Diplomats Forum "Mercury-2025" continues in Mariupol. Organized jointly by the Russian Foreign Ministry’s office in Donetsk and the Legatus Youth Diplomacy Center, this year’s gathering has brought together nearly 300 young professionals in international relations from 20 countries, including participants from Russian regions and abroad. The forum aims to foster dialogue, understanding, and cooperation among future diplomats worldwide.