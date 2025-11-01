More than 90% of Russians feel shared national civic identity

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The all-Russian civic identity has exceeded 90%, while about 75% of the people have a positive attitude towards different relationships between people of different nationalities, Magomedsalam Magomedov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, quoted statistics as saying.

"Today, the level of Russian civic identity exceeds 90%. The absolute majority of our country's citizens, more than 75%, consider relations between people of different nationalities to be positive," he told reporters on the sidelines of the All-Russian Forum "Russia - the House of Peoples."

He said that the main direction of state policy is to strengthen the unity of the people. "The most important thing for our great multinational country has always been, is, and will always be the most important direction - ensuring the unity of the multinational people of Russia, strengthening the unity of the Russian nation, and growing the all-Russian civic identity," Magomedov added.

According to him, the indicators are the result of the national strategy outlined by President Vladimir Putin and the work on building an effective system of state national policy. This work becomes particularly important while resisting external pressure, when social cohesion becomes especially important, the Kremlin representative noted.