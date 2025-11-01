Russian youth cannot be allowed to fall prey to West’s liberal ideals — Security Council

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia can not allow its youth to fall into the "ideological pincers" of the West, where dystopias are implemented, said Alexey Shevtsov, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council.

"Our traditional values are being declared archaic, outdated, while neoliberal, totalitarian models are being promoted - it’s like something out of a dystopian novel," Shevtsov told a session on state national policy at the Peoples of Russia and the CIS International festival. "No one thought this could happen. But just around the corner, in the West, we can see it clear as day. We must do all we can to prevent the younger generation from falling into these ideological pincers, from following these ideas that have a destructive effect on them."

Shevtsov believes that this is an important task for the government and that the state must work with its people in this sphere.

He called working with the younger generation a strategic priority of the country. "The way we raise them is the way we will live. If children listen to dishonest and disingenuous people, then we will reap what we sow," he explained. And admitted: "Unfortunately, despite all the attempts and measures being taken, there is still much to strive for in the implementation of state policy in the field of education and interethnic harmony."

"In just a quarter of a century, from a country to which humanitarian aid was supplied, we have turned into one of the technological leaders, we have become a country that is respected, and those who do not respect us envy and fear us. But we must not stop, we must move forward and promote the country’s growth."

Shevtsov said that the Security Council is also getting involved to protect traditional values, because preserving traditional spiritual and moral values, culture, and historical memory is inextricably linked to ensuring national security.

"Our country has a long history, and we have always been forced to fight meddling attempts. Today we live in an era of clashing values, ideological wars with attempts to manipulate people's consciousness, reformat their moral orientations, interests, and attempts to impose ideas alien to our healthy society," Shevtsov said. He added that "in the modern world, the semantic and value space is subject to fierce competition, there is a struggle for influence on people's minds."

Separately, Shevtsov highlighted the topic of protecting historical memory, which is also part of national security and historical sovereignty.

"The memory of the victory in the Great Patriotic War needs to be protected most of all, because it is this memory that is being distorted, collaborators, Nazis are declared heroes - and, conversely, those people who fought for the truth, for the Motherland, are either forgotten or discredited," he said.

About the forum

The International Forum Peoples of Russia and the CIS is being held from October 31 to November 5. TASS is the information partner of the event.