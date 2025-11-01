Russia to allocate $59 mln for state national policy in 2026 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The volume of funding for Russia’s state national policy will amount to 4.8 bln rubles ($59 mln) in 2026, Magomedsalam Magomedov, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office, told reporters.

"Next year it (the volume of funding for state national policy - TASS) will be 4.8 bln rubles, while for 2017-2025, it has reached a total of about 25 bln [rubles]," he said.

When this work began in 2012, 240 mln rubles were allocated for the country’s state national policy, Magomedov added.