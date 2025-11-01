Senior Russian defense official warns of growing militarization in Asia-Pacific

KUALA LUMPUR, November 1. /TASS/. Increasing tensions and militarization in the Asia-Pacific region have fueled military activity there, including from players outside the region, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Oleg Savelyev told the 12th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus.

"NATO leaders used to act as guarantors of security for the Russian-speaking population, themselves victims of genocide, some of whom were Russian citizens already. However, as they stated later, they did not intend to fulfill their obligations," the senior Russian defense official said. "And this is exactly the scenario that we would very much like to avoid in the Asia-Pacific region, the threat of which we see increasing. Growing tensions and militarization in the Asia-Pacific region add to increasing military activities, including by countries outside the region," he maintained.

Savelyev cited the widening scope of drills, military buildup, the deployment of military infrastructure and redeployment of medium-range ballistic missiles to the region to illustrate his point.

Defense ministries are more aware than other agencies that hostilities are the last resort for protecting national security, sovereignty and national interests, Savelyev emphasized as he recalled a military coup in Ukraine supported by NATO. He recalled the inhuman aggression of Ukraine’s armed forces against residents in the eastern former Soviet republic and a major military buildup, mostly of the North Atlantic Alliance, that accompanied the process. "Russia has tried to find a diplomatic solution to this problem for years," he concluded.