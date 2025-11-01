Russia to boost Naval cooperation with ASEAN — Deputy Defense Minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, November 1. /TASS/. Russia plans to increase Naval cooperation with ASEAN member states, including within the MASEANDM Plus format, Deputy Defense Minister Oleg Savelyev said.

"We intend to increase the participation of the Russian Navy in military cooperation in this area, both in the Russia-ASEAN format and in the MASEANDM Plus format," he told the 12th MASEANDM Plus meeting.

He said that in 2021, the Russian-ASEAN naval exercises ARNEX-2021 were held, which allowed the sailors of Russia and the countries of the association to work together at sea. Also in 2023, under the Russian-Myanmar chairmanship, the international anti-terrorist exercises MASEANDM Plus with the participation of contingents from 12 countries of the association were successfully held in the Russian Far East. The exercises helped the military personnel gain experience in joint planning, preparation and conduct of anti-terrorist operations.