MARIUPOL, November 1. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky does not want the Ukraine conflict to end, knowing that once it does, his days in politics are numbered, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for addressing the crimes committed by Kiev’s authorities, said on the sidelines of a young diplomats’ forum.

According to him, Zelensky’s agenda is not a peace-oriented one. "Zelensky personally is not interested in any scenarios toward a settlement, especially a systemic one," the Russian diplomat said.

"He understands perfectly well that any settlement scenario would spell an end to his life as a politician. Moreover, this would entail responsibility for all those crimes that he has committed, primarily against the civilian population of Ukraine, against his own people," Miroshnik emphasized.

He further expounded on his position that Zelensky doesn’t lean towards peace. "Zelensky is trying to use certain instruments, like a ceasefire, for more escalation, or for more thorough preparations for more escalation. Therefore, neither Zelensky, nor his allies need any peace," the diplomat argued.

Mariupol in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) hosted the 3rd Young Diplomats Forum Mercury 2025, organized by the Russian Foreign Ministry’s office in Donetsk in collaboration with the Legatus Youth Diplomacy Center. This year’s event brought together almost 300 participants from 20 countries.