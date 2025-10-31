Russia’s strength forged through historical trials — Shoigu

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russia has been molded into a global power via numerous historical trials, and today it is being tested anew, Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at the opening of the first international festival "Peoples of Russia and the CIS".

"Over centuries, millennia, our culture and traditions, our internal relations have been forged. And we [Russia] are constantly undergoing tests, by the way, unlike many other states, other countries. We derive strength from that. These tests keep coming, including today," he said.

Shoigu pointed out that the West calls itself "a melting pot. That is, they decided to create a person who would have no sense of his history, no knowledge of his culture, a person with no values. There’s only one thing that’s important: get up, eat, go to work, work more for food, go back to bed, and then repeat. This is a pot that makes identical copies out of everyone. Out of all the nationalities that came there. Few people are interested in who you are when you come there. It's important to process you, digest you."

