Kiev loses 1,420 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,420 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 205 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 220 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 210 troops and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 480 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 265 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 40 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 205 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Pavlovka, Kondratovka, Varachino, Iskriskovshchina and Sadki in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 205 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and six ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Shiykovka and Novosergeyevka in the Kharkov Region, Krasny Liman, Drobyshevo and Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Near the settlement of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, units of the 6th Army continued tightening the encirclement of the Ukrainian battlegroup. In the settlement of Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Region, 40 buildings were cleared from Ukrainian troops. A group of servicemen of Ukraine’s 1st National Guard who attempted to get to the right bank of the Oskol River using six boats was destroyed, it said.

Battlegroup West units thwarted two attempts by the Ukrainian army to unblock its encircled combat group near Nechvolodovka in the Kharkov Region. Overall, as many as 50 Ukrainian troops, a Kozak armored combat vehicle and four pickup trucks were destroyed in that area, the ministry reported.

In the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, including three NATO armored vehicles, 23 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed eight electronic warfare stations and four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Platonovka, Bondarnoye, Verolyubovka, Ivanopolye and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 210 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, 22 motor vehicles and five field artillery guns, among them three Western-made weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station, two ammunition depots and a fuel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 480 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 480 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of seven mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, three assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Rodinskoye, Volnoye, Belitskoye and Kotlino in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

In the settlement of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, units of the 2nd Army continued destroying the encircled Ukrainian armed formations in the urban area south of the railway, and also in the area of the railway station. The neighborhood Troyanda was fully cleared from Ukrainian troops, it said.

Assault groups of the 5th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the 51st Army kept advancing in the eastern part of the settlement of Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic, inflicted losses on Ukrainian armed formations and dislodged them from their positions near the coalmine 5/6, the ministry reported.

An enemy attempt to launch a counterattack using armor from the area of the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic to unblock its encircled battlegroup was prevented. Three attempts by Ukrainian armed formations to break through the encirclement in the northern direction were thwarted, it said.

Over 180 Ukrainian troops, three armored combat vehicles and two pickup trucks were destroyed, it specified.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 480 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 265 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 265 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Vishnyovoye, Rybnoye, Uspenovka and Novoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 265 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 17 motor vehicles, two artillery guns and a materiel depot in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 40 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 40 Ukrainian troops and an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade and two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Pavlovka and Primorskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Nikolskoye and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 40 [Ukrainian] military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 11 motor vehicles, an electronic warfare station and two materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian train with military equipment over past day

Russian troops struck a Ukrainian military airfield and a train with military equipment over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy facilities supporting the operation of enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, a military airfield, a railway train with armament and equipment of the Ukrainian army, workshops for the production and sites for the storage and launch of unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations in 158 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 124 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 124 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 124 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 93,049 unmanned aerial vehicles, 633 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,733 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,607 multiple rocket launchers, 30,854 field artillery guns and mortars and 45,132 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.