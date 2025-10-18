Anti-Russian sanctions undermine fight against climate change — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Anti-Russian sanctions have a negative impact on the implementation of climate policy and undermine global efforts to combat climate change, Director of the Legal Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maksim Musikhin said in an interview with TASS.

When asked what conclusions from the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice Russia could use to advance its interests in the climate sphere, the diplomat recalled that according to the Court’s ruling, all states have an obligation to cooperate in addressing climate change.

"Although the Court did not comment on the use of illegal unilateral coercive measures (sanctions) by states, it is evident that such measures constitute a breach of the obligation to cooperate, and the states that impose them must bear responsibility. These arguments could be used in the climate context to put pressure on countries that have imposed sanctions against Russia, since many of these unilateral measures directly or indirectly affect the implementation of climate policy, the achievement of the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change - TASS) and Paris Agreement goals, and undermine global efforts in this area," he said.

Musikhin added that, in the context of the obligation to cooperate, the Russian Foreign Ministry drew the Court’s attention to the issue of illegal unilateral coercive measures. "We noted that such measures prevent the international community from effectively responding to challenges associated with the negative consequences of climate change," he emphasized.