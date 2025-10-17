West trying to provoke disintegration processes in CIS — Russian intel chief

/Updates, adds info after para 2/

SAMARKAND, October 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin has stated the attempts by a number of Western countries to provoke disintegration processes within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

"Recently, we have observed a trend of attempts by a number of Western countries, primarily European ones, to provoke disintegration processes within the CIS. In this regard, of course, Western politicians aim to curb the development of the Commonwealth of Independent States as an independent power center," he told reporters on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of heads of security agencies and special services of CIS member states in Samarkand.

Western regimes and intelligence agencies use a wide range of tools for large-scale economic aggression, including disinformation campaigns, the use of cyberspace for destructive purposes, and more, Naryshkin stated.

"In this regard, I would like to emphasize that discussing the issues of ensuring security and stability in the CIS is a direct responsibility of the recently concluded 21st meeting of heads of security and intelligence agencies. We had a very interesting and insightful dialogue on intelligence issues. And each special service has its own very interesting developments, so, I repeat, for us this is very, very useful," he stressed.