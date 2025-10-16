Extension of gas contract between Russia and Serbia is not a political issue — ambassador

BELGRADE, October 16. /TASS/. Moscow is not using the extension of gas supply contract between Russia and Servia as a tool of putting pressure on Belgrade, Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko in an interview with the newspaper Vecernje Novosti.

Moscow does not use such instruments in its policies, he stressed.

According to him, the issue of extending the gas supply contract between Russia and Serbia is not a political one. The Russian ambassador said he was "personally convinced" that this decision was made "for commercial and technical reasons" and had nothing to do with politics.

"We consider the gas sector one of the most important in our multifaceted cooperation with Serbia. <...> It is well known in Russia that Serbia's economic development is significantly linked to the gas sector, and President Aleksandar Vucic plans to continue this development at an accelerated pace. We want gas supplies to Serbia to be stable and [delivered] at the most affordable possible prices. It has now been agreed that they will continue until the New Year," Botsan-Kharchenko noted.

Earlier, the Serbian leader said that he expected a new gas agreement with Russia to be concluded by the end of October. According to him, this would "significantly strengthen" Serbia's position and guarantee a certain degree of security. As Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Djedovic-Handanovic announced on October 11, the agreement would be extended for another two months, until the end of 2025. According to her, Belgrade is counting on a long-term agreement.