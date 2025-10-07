Kremlin aide lays out Putin’s agenda for Tajikistan visit

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Tajikistan on October 8 and 9 and will hold talks with that country’s president, Emomali Rahmon, Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The program of the state visit will begin on Wednesday evening, i.e. tomorrow, on October 8, with the wreath laying ceremony to the monument to Ismail Samani. After that, the two presidents, Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon, will have an informal dinner. On Thursday, October 9, the ceremony of the official meeting of the two countries’ delegations and a photo session will be held at eleven in the morning. The working program will begin after that," he told journalists.

The program, in his words, includes a one-on-one meeting between the two leaders, which will be followed by talks between the two countries’ delegations. The topics will include a wide range of issues: politics, security, economy, trade, culture, social and humanitarian matters. The sides will also exchange views on current international and regional problems. "After the talks, the presidents are expected to sign a joint statement on strengthening strategic partnership and allied relations. It will also outline new guidelines for Russian-Tajik cooperation," Ushakov added.

Apart from that, the sides will exchange around 15 inked documents in the presence of the two presidents. "After signing the joint statement and the ceremony of exchanging documents, Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon will make a statement for the press. A state reception with the participation of the two countries’ delegations will follow," he added.