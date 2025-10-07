Russia aims for eco-friendly development of Arctic — Maritime Board

ST. PETERSBURG, October 7. /TASS/. One of the key objectives of Russia’s policy in the Arctic is to strike a balance between developing the region and preserving its fragile ecosystem, Russian presidential aide and head of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev said.

"One of the key objectives of Russia's policy in the high latitudes is to secure a balance between developing Arctic territories on a new level and preserving the fragile Arctic ecosystem," Patrushev noted at a meeting of the Scientific Expert Council of the Russian Maritime Board.

He added that a comprehensive project for the development of the Arctic zone and the Trans-Arctic transport corridor should consolidate currently fragmented measures aimed at ensuring the region’s ecological prosperity and promote their coordinated implementation.

"Meanwhile, priority should be given to eliminating accumulated damage and restoring Arctic territories," the presidential aide emphasized. "Particular attention should be paid to ensuring environmental safety in the implementation of infrastructure and industrial projects," he added.

Patrushev also underlined the importance of expanding Russian scientific research to assess the impact of economic activity on the Arctic’s ecological footprint. He called on the heads of the council’s sections to take part in developing the comprehensive project and to submit proposals regarding its content.