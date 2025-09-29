Russian troops thwart Kiev’s attempt to land assault force on left bank of Dnieper River

GENICHESK, September 29. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian boat attempting to land an assault force on the left bank of the Dnieper River and three more boats at their anchorage sites in the Kherson Region, Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Monday.

"The Ukrainian army made an attempt to get to the left bank of the Dnieper River and faced a firm rebuff. One boat was destroyed together with its assault force on the move by a direct hit of an FPV drone. Three more boats were blown up at their anchorage sites by high-explosive fragmentation munitions dropped from drones," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Any intrusion attempt by the Ukrainian military will be toughly thwarted, the governor stressed.