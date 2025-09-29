MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The development of Russian territories, including the restoration of those recently returned to the country, is the nation’s top priority, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The main task of the Russian people is to develop their territories, including restoring our returned lands. This is not an easy or cheap undertaking," he noted, adding that war with Europe would contradict Russia’s interests.

Medvedev also stressed that Russia has always entered Europe as a liberator, not an invader. He stated that there are three reasons why Europe cannot wage such a war on its own, citing the fragmentation and vulnerability of European nations.

"They can only pursue their own interests, trying to survive in the current economic chaos. They simply cannot afford a war with Russia," he stated.

He further argued that European leaders are ineffective and "incapable of taking on the burden of responsibility for any serious matter." "They lack strategic thinking, not to mention the passion necessary for successful military decisions," Medvedev said.

Finally, the deputy chief of the Security Council asserted that most Europeans are "complacent and pampered," unwilling to fight for common ideals or even for their own land.