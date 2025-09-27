FACTBOX: Kiev’s 'provocation plans' and New START treaty future — Lavrov’s UN statements

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. In his speech, the minister touched on a range of pressing issues, including the Ukrainian settlement, UAV incidents, the future of the New START Treaty, Russia-US relations, UN Security Council anti-Iran sanctions, and the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Lavrov then held a press conference, during which he responded to journalists’ questions.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Ukrainian Conflict Settlement

Lavrov emphasized that Russia "from the very beginning has been and remains open to negotiations aimed at addressing the root causes of the conflict" in Ukraine, while ensuring Russia’s security and vital interests. Referring to the Kiev regime’s hopes of restoring Ukraine to its 2022 borders, the minister noted that expecting such an outcome would constitute "political blindness" and a complete misunderstanding of the situation.

The minister also stated that Moscow is aware of Kiev’s attempts to "fabricate provocations," adding that there are reliable grounds behind reports of planned Ukrainian military provocations in European countries. Lavrov stressed that should such plans be carried out, Kiev would face serious consequences.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine and its European sponsors do not grasp the urgency of the moment and show no readiness to negotiate in good faith. On the contrary, Europe, according to the Foreign Minister, permits the Kiev regime to act with impunity, including carrying out terrorist attacks, extrajudicial killings, and reckless sabotage, driven by an obsessive and utopian goal of inflicting "strategic defeat" on Russia.

New START fate and "special responsibility" of Russia and US

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that Russia and the United States bear a special responsibility to prevent risks that could lead humanity toward a new war. Lavrov stressed that the new initiative by Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning the future of the New START Treaty is intended to contribute to the maintenance of strategic stability. According to the minister, the initiative will be assessed after the "hustle and bustle of the UN General Assembly’s High-Level Week."

The minister expressed confidence that the implementation of Putin’s initiative on New START will help avoid an arms race, preserve an acceptable level of predictability in the missile-nuclear domain, and improve the overall climate of Moscow-Washington relations.

According to Lavrov, the Russian side assumes that US President Donald Trump will personally comment on Russia’s initiative, which signals a readiness to adhere to the central quantitative limits under the New START Treaty for one year following the expiration of the current agreement.

UAV 'incidents' and relations with NATO and EU

Lavrov stated that the drones reportedly detected on Polish territory have a shorter range than the distance of that territory from the Russian border. The minister emphasized that Russia never attacks civilian targets and does not direct drones or missiles at EU or NATO countries. He recalled that in Moscow, "on the very same day … a proposal was made via the defense ministries to hold a meeting and professionally, without any hysteria, sort out the situation."

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry warned anyone outside Russia who attempts to shoot down any object in Russian airspace that they will "seriously regret it."

At the same time, the minister reminded that Moscow has repeatedly proposed that "NATO capitals respect their obligations and agree on legally binding security guarantees." However, Russia’s proposals "have been ignored and continue to be ignored to this day." Lavrov further noted that threats of force against Russia are increasingly being voiced, with accusations that Russia is supposedly planning to attack NATO and EU countries. The minister stressed that "Russia has never had and does not have such intentions," noting that in Europe there are actors who are "preparing a war against Russia."

The Foreign Minister emphasized that any aggression against Russia will be met with a decisive response. "There should be no doubts on this," he said, highlighting that NATO continues its expansion right up to Russia’s borders, despite assurances given by Soviet leaders not to advance "even an inch" eastward. The minister also pointed out that the alliance’s expansion today threatens not only Russia but also China, with NATO’s actions aiming to encircle all of Eurasia militarily.

Russia-US Relations

Lavrov stated that Russia places certain hopes on the continuation of dialogue with the United States. The minister noted that Moscow now sees in the approach of the current US administration "a desire to develop pragmatic engagement without taking an ideological stance."

Lavrov also reported that Russia and the United States have agreed to hold a third round of talks this fall to address irritants in bilateral relations. "Our dialogue covers visas, the functioning of embassies, this [Russian diplomatic] property confiscated in the US, and other aspects of the day-to-day operations of our diplomatic missions. We have already held two rounds, and the third round has been agreed with [US Secretary of State] Marco Rubio for this fall," he said.

UN Security Council Anti-Iran Sanctions

According to the minister, the refusal by Western countries in the UN Security Council to support the China-Russia initiative on anti-Iranian sanctions exposed their policy of sabotaging agreements and their aim to extract unilateral concessions from Tehran through blackmail and pressure. Lavrov emphasized that Moscow considers this policy unacceptable, and that all "Western manipulations" aimed at restoring UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic, as well as the sanctions themselves, are illegal and legally null and void.

The minister said he believe that Iran neither intended nor intends to violate the terms of the nuclear deal, but was ensnared in a trap of extended sanctions orchestrated by the US and European countries. The West, Lavrov noted, was merely looking for a pretext to reinstate the sanctions regime against Iran and demonstrated absolute unwillingness to negotiate within the framework of the nuclear deal.

In discussing the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear dossier, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, citing "well-informed sources," warned of the threat of new strikes against Iran. Lavrov argued that all of this is coordinated, the military threat and the measures of economic suffocation, and in his view, "this is regrettable." "It means only one thing - that the Western countries do not value the UN Security Council resolutions at all," he said.

On Gaza Strip Situation

Lavrov stated that the collective punishment of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, "where Palestinian children are dying under bombings and from hunger, hospitals and schools are being destroyed, and hundreds of thousands of people are left homeless," as well as plans to annex the West Bank, is entirely unjustifiable.

According to the minister, the situation around the Gaza Strip is not merely explosive but has reached a state of "blown fuses." "There are a whole series of mines there - not even delayed-action, but already with their fuses blown, and anyone could step on them accidentally," the head of Russian diplomacy said.

He noted that Russia is prepared to join regional initiatives to resolve the situation in Gaza, but that the course of action in this regard should be determined by the states of the region themselves.

On UN Security Council Reform

Lavrov described the issue of UN Security Council reform as particularly important and noted that Russia advocates its democratization through expanded representation for Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

The minister pointed to the predominance of NATO-member representatives in key leadership positions within the UN. The Russian foreign minister also emphasized that the current global balance of power is fundamentally different from that established 80 years ago and noted that these new realities "have not yet been adequately reflected in the organization’s institutional system."

The minister further called for the prevention of a "palace coup" in the UN Secretariat and its usurpation by Western countries. "The composition of the Secretariat should reflect new realities and ensure fair representation of countries from the global majority," Lavrov stressed.