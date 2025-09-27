Russia has no intentions to attack NATO or EU — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Russia has never had and does not have any intention of attacking NATO or the European Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

"We have repeatedly urged NATO capitals to respect their commitments and agree on legally binding security guarantees. Our proposals were ignored and continue to be disregarded. Instead, we increasingly hear threats of the use of force against Russia, while we are accused of allegedly planning to attack NATO and EU countries," Lavrov stated. "President Vladimir Putin has debunked such provocations many times. Russia has never had and does not have such intentions," he stressed.

The minister further warned that any aggression against Russia will be met with a decisive response. "Any aggression against my country will receive a decisive response. There should be no doubts about this among those in NATO and the EU who not only persuade their voters of the inevitability of war with Russia and force them to tighten their belts, but also openly declare their preparation for an attack on our Kaliningrad Region and other Russian territories," Lavrov emphasized.