Lavrov calls West’s rejection of Russia-China initiative on anti-Iran sanctions sabotage

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. The West’s rejection in the UN Security Council of the initiative by China and Russia on anti-Iran sanctions exposed its course of sabotaging agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

"Yesterday in the Security Council, the West rejected the rational proposal by China and Russia to extend the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran to allow time for diplomacy. This fully revealed the West’s policy of sabotaging the search for constructive solutions in the UN Security Council and its pursuit of unilateral concessions from Tehran through blackmail and pressure," the minister noted. "We consider such a policy unacceptable, and all Western manipulations aimed at restoring UN anti-Iran sanctions, as well as the sanctions themselves, to be illegal," Lavrov emphasized.

Earlier, the UN Security Council rejected a draft resolution proposed by Russia and China that sought to extend for six months the validity of UNSC Resolution 2231, adopted in support of the Iran nuclear deal. According to the United Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Barbara Woodward, UN sanctions against Iran will be reinstated at the end of this week.