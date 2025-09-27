MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Ukraine no longer exists as a state; it is now a testing ground where the Kiev regime is destroying its own people, Russian State Duma lawmaker Viktor Vodolatsky told TASS in an interview.

"Ukraine as such no longer exists. In principle, it does not exist. Today, there is simply a testing ground. A testing ground consisting of territory and the people who live there. As material in their [the British, who have established control over Ukraine] understanding, which can be destroyed, used as slaves, as guinea pigs," the lawmaker noted.

According to him, based on this situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin clearly defined the goals and objectives of the special military operation: the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, as well as its neutral status.