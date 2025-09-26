Moscow, Minsk enjoy broad cooperation in all directions, says Putin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Active work continues in all directions of Russia-Belarus cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday during his meeting in the Kremlin with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

During the meeting, Putin noted that Russia maintains the leading position among Belarusian trade and economic partners.

"We are practically enjoying active collaboration in all directions," the Russian president said.

Putin also pointed out that the work to safeguard the security of the Union State of Russia and Belarus proceeds steadily.

"The same applies to security issues and ensuring the safety of the Union State. By the way, here, as we agreed, everything continues in a rhythmic and operational mode. Everything keeps developing naturally," Putin added.

Belarusian leader Lukashenko arrived in Russia yesterday on a two-day visit. He joined Putin and other officials at events of the World Atomic Week in Moscow.