Embassy in London refutes BBC allegations of Russian meddling in Moldovan elections

LONDON, September 23. /TASS/. Western media are baselessly promoting a narrative of Russian interference in Moldovan elections, the Russian embassy in London said in a statement following the release of a BBC investigation into Moscow's alleged malicious activities.

"Since 2020, when so-called pro-European forces came to power in the Republic of Moldova, their policies have led to serious economic problems. Public dissatisfaction with the government's policies is increasingly in sight. This was evident, in particular, in the 2024 presidential elections and the referendum on the country's accession to the European Union. Instead of admitting their own mistakes and listening to the public opinion, leaders in Chisinau, encouraged by the support of Western patrons, have decided to brainwash citizens with rhetoric about an alleged 'Russian threat.' Meanwhile, they attribute internal problems to external interference," it says.

"Leading Western media outlets are eagerly participating in promoting this narrative. In particular, the BBC recently published an investigation into allegedly 'malicious' Russian activities in Moldova. Its authors contacted the embassy for comment, and we prepared detailed, fact-based responses to the accusations. However, these replies were not reflected in the final report," the statement reads.

The Russian embassy stated that "the European Union, not Russia, is sponsoring Moldovan citizens to spread fake news ahead of the elections."

"On March 11 of this year, the European Parliament announced the allocation of 1.9 billion euros to Chisinau as part of Moldova's Reform and Economic Growth Plan for 2025-2027. These funds are used, among other things, for payments and compensation to various segments of Moldovan citizens immediately before the parliamentary elections. Political scientists call this electoral corruption," the embassy said.

"Western advisers and Moldovans from Western NGOs work in every Moldovan ministry and agency. European politicians and officials have been making mass visits to Chisinau (over 50 since the beginning of this year), openly campaigning for Moldova's 'European choice.' Western countries are imposing sanctions against opposition figures," the Russian embassy noted. "Since 2022, the broadcasting of 18 Russian-language television channels and over 60 online resources has been suspended in Moldova, and access to opposition politicians' social media channels and online platforms has been restricted. Pro-Western media operate in Moldova without restrictions."

Course toward abandoning neutrality

The Russian embassy added that Moscow "respects the status of neutrality enshrined in the Moldovan Constitution," but "the Moldovan leadership and its European sponsors are doing their utmost to annul it." By 2030, Moldova’s military budget is to increase to 1% of GDP. In 2024, there were over 30 joint exercises between Moldova and NATO member countries. Information about Moldovan military personnel in Ukraine is increasingly appearing in the media," the statement says.

The embassy dismissed as baseless allegations that "Russian banks are funding disinformation campaigns in Moldova."

"No Russian financial institutions are represented in Moldova," the embassy emphasized.