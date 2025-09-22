Russia-US system of agreements on nuclear arms control almost dismantled — Putin

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The system of agreements between Moscow and Washington on nuclear missile and strategic defense arms control has been almost completely eroded, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

"The system of Soviet-American and Russian-American agreements regulating nuclear missile and strategic defense arms has been practically entirely dismantled step by step," he noted.

Putin pointed out that this framework worked both toward stabilizing the situation between the countries holding the two largest nuclear arsenals and toward strengthening global security worldwide.

"I reiterate that we have repeatedly outlined the causes and consequences of this state of affairs," the Russian president added.

Among permanent members of the Russian Security Council are Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov, head of the Presidential Administration Anton Vaino, Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, Special Russian Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin, Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev, and Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu.