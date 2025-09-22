West’s destructive steps undermine dialogue between countries with nuclear weapons — Putin

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The destructive actions of Western countries have significantly undermined the foundation of dialogue between nuclear-armed states, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

"The foundation for constructive relations and practical cooperation between nuclear-armed states has been significantly undermined as a result of the rather destructive steps taken earlier by Western countries," the Russian leader said.

Putin emphasized that the foundations for dialogue within the relevant bilateral and multilateral formats has also been undermined.