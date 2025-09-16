EU weaponizes visa policy to stoke Russophobic agenda — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The European Union, contrary to its obligations in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, continues to use its visa policy for Russians to artificially sustain its Russophobic agenda, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Through visa manipulation, contrary to their own commitments not to do this, and they have undertaken such commitments within the OSCE, they continue to maintain this degree of Russophobia," the diplomat told TASS in an interview commenting on reports of Brussels' plans to tighten the issuance of visas to Russians as part of the next package of sanctions.

Zakharova said that the European countries "have nothing to show either to their voters or to their citizens, neither in the sphere of economics, nor in the sphere of geopolitics, nor in the sphere of culture, science and art."

"This degree of Russophobia is propped up artificially. They need to continue to create a sense of some kind of threat from Russia among their people. The situation in Ukraine is a stalemate for them, they don't want to admit their mistakes, perhaps they just can't. Accordingly, somehow it is necessary to keep afloat the thesis of this alleged Russian aggression."

She drew attention to the fact that Washington no longer hears full-scale Russophobic rhetoric from Brussels, and "their bloodthirsty plans are not fed to the previous extent. They need to compensate for this. Accordingly, they invent stories and provocations on the Belarusian border, as Poland does by closing the border from its side. They are coming up with theses that [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz spoke about not so long ago. That Russia is allegedly threatening them in cyberspace."

Zakharova said that such rhetoric is also being broadcast through the mouth of French President Emmanuel Macron, "who again talked about how and whom to win. Look at what [Finnish President Alexander] Stubb is saying about 1944, when Finland supposedly won then and now knows how to resolve the situation."