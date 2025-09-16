Shoigu announces increasingly intensive contacts between Russia, Iraq

BAGHDAD, September 16. /TASS/. Contacts between Moscow and Baghdad are becoming more intense, with business, economic, transport, military and military-technical cooperation issues being discussed, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said during his working trip to Iraq.

"Contacts are becoming more intense and multidirectional. This concerns business, economy, and transport, military and military-technical cooperation," he said during a conversation with deputy adviser to Iraqi Prime Minister on national security in the airport of Baghdad.

"Despite the short timeframe for preparing this visit, it is very busy. I hope that the entire program that we planned, will be implemented. We have a lot to discuss. I hope that today there will be a good constructive conversation," the Russian official said.

The press service of the Security Council said earlier that Shoigu would hold meetings with Iraq’s top political and military leadership during his visit to the country.