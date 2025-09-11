Russia, GCC unequivocally condemn Israel's strikes on Doha — Lavrov

SOCHI, September 11. /TASS/. Russia and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf (GCC) unequivocally condemned the September 9 Israeli attacks on Doha, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference after a meeting of the Russia-GCC Strategic Dialogue.

"We are deeply outraged by the new round of escalation in the Middle East as a result of the airstrike on Doha, the capital of the State of Qatar, on September 9. We unequivocally condemn this Israeli action and emphasized the inadmissibility of repeating such actions against sovereign states under any pretext," the minister said.

"We stressed that an armed attack on a country that is one of the key mediators in the indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, a mediator on the terms of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, will only undermine international efforts to find peaceful solutions."

The minister also pointed out that during the meeting the parties noted "the elementary lack of logic in Israel's actions. It is absurd to demand that Hamas fulfill the conditions for achieving a truce, while betting on the destruction of its leadership, the destruction of the negotiators. All this was undertaken despite the repeatedly stated interest of the United States, as Israel's closest ally, in making the negotiations between Israel and Hamas a success."

Lavrov noted that Russia and the GCC have adopted a joint statement, which will be distributed to the media.

About Israeli strikes

On September 9, a series of explosions ripped through Doha. Shortly afterwards Israel said that its military with the support of the General Security Service and the Air Force had attacked Hamas leaders. According to the emirate's Interior Ministry, the strike killed a member of the security forces and injured several others. The ministry said that the situation in Doha remains safe.

Hamas denied media reports about the deaths of members of its negotiating delegation, admitting that six people were killed in the attack, including the son of one of the leaders of the movement in the Gaza Strip, Khalil al-Hayya, and an employee of the Qatari security forces. According to Al Jazeera, members of the Hamas political bureau were attacked during a meeting, where a US proposal to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip was discussed.