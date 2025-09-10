Russian senator calls Poland-Belarus border closure attempt to escalate tensions

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Poland’s decision to shut its border with Belarus amid the Belarus-Russia military exercises "Zapad-2025" is an attempt to escalate tensions between Warsaw and Minsk, said Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s International Affairs Committee.

"This is an attempt to escalate relations between the countries, an attempt to create tension between Belarus and Poland. But the Poles must understand that Belarus is our direct ally, we share a single defense space, and in the event of any conflict, we will never leave our Belarusian brothers alone. We will consider this an attack on our country," Dzhabarov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel, commenting on Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s decision to close the border with Belarus due to the start of the "Zapad-2025" exercises.

Dzhabarov expressed hope that Polish generals would not engage in confrontation with Russia, otherwise Poland would face "great trouble." "I believe that common sense will ultimately prevail," he concluded.

About the border closure

On September 9, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the closure of the border with Belarus overnight to September 12 due to the start of the "Zapad-2025" exercises. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has dismissed this decision as groundless.