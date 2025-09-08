Israel's security cannot be ensured at cost of Palestine’s statehood — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that Israel’s security cannot be ensured without respecting the Palestinians’ right to statehood.

"In our view, it is difficult to guarantee Israel’s security by infringing on the security of Palestinians. Security is indivisible, and you cannot ensure Israel’s security by denying Palestinians the right to their own state," Lavrov told students and professors at MGIMO University.

He noted that Moscow has long discussed with Israel – even before the current conflict – the necessity of establishing a Palestinian state to prevent extremism fueled by a sense of injustice.

"The two-state solution was intended to create Israel and Palestine in a way that allows them to coexist in peace and good neighborliness. But we are trapped: without a Palestinian state, stability in the region is hardly possible, yet Israel opposes it, saying it threatens its security," he said.

West’s interpretation of international law

Lavrov argued that the Gaza Strip exemplifies Western double standards in applying international law.

"The UN, the Security Council, and the General Assembly adopted resolutions calling for a Palestinian state. The 1948 decision to establish Israel was tied to the creation of Palestine. Israel was created quickly, but Palestine was not. Partly, Palestinians themselves missed opportunities, but external forces opposing the plan played a decisive role," Lavrov explained.

He also criticized Washington’s stance, pointing to US recognition of the Golan Heights as part of Israel, despite UN resolutions affirming it as Syrian territory, while simultaneously accusing Russia of "annexing" Ukrainian lands.

"Former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken justified this by saying Israel’s security depends on the Golan Heights. Yet we are denied the right to be concerned about our own security in Ukraine, where NATO was expanding and seeking to subjugate territories that have been Russian for centuries – lands built and developed by generations of our people. This posed a direct threat to Russia," Lavrov concluded.