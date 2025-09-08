Russia reports downing seven Ukrainian drones last night

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Overnight, Russian air defenses intercepted or destroyed seven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over four Russian regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Between 11:05 p.m. Moscow time (GMT +3) on September 7 and 3:00 a.m. Moscow time on September 8, air defense forces on duty intercepted or destroyed seven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including three over the Tula Region, two over the Smolensk Region, and one each over the Bryansk and Ryazan regions," the ministry specified.

Tula Region Governor Dmitry Milyayev confirmed that three enemy drones had been downed over his region. According to him, no damage to buildings or infrastructure has been caused, nor there have been any casualties.