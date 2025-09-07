Drones monitored North Korea beach during Lavrov's visit, Foreign Ministry says

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, September 7. /TASS/. Unmanned aerial vehicles were engaged in monitoring the beach during a visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to North Korea, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the sidelines of the Wings of Sakhalin International Forum.

When asked whether drones can become the basis for international cooperation, the diplomat told reporters that this "is already the case." Zakharova said that UAVs are actively being introduced not only in the military sphere, but also in the civilian one around the world.

"We have recently visited the DPRK, the country was visited by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov. And one of the places of the visit was the resort area of the DPRK, where, for example, drones monitored the beach. This is just one example. There is probably no country right now that would not give priority attention to this topic," Zakharova said.

The Wings of Sakhalin International Forum of Unmanned Vehicles of All Environments is taking place on September 6-8 in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk as a visiting venue for the Eastern Economic Forum. Valery Limarenko, Governor of the Sakhalin Region, told TASS that the forum will be held annually by decision of relevant ministries.