MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The settlement of the Ukrainian conflict is approaching thanks to the dialogue between the presidents of the United States and Russia, Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of the Russian president for economic cooperation with foreign countries, said on X.

It was the comment of Dmitriev, who is also head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, on the publication of former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.

In McFaul’s opinion, attempts to put pressure on Moscow with sanctions have failed. He noted that the Ukrainian conflict can be resolved through dialogue, respect and understanding of each other.

On August 15, the presidents of Russia and the United States met at a military base in Alaska. In a press statement following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict had become the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and returning to cooperation, and also invited Trump to Moscow.