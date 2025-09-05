Security guarantees for Ukraine impossible without Russia’s opinion — Medvedev

SVETOGORSK /Leningrad Region/, September 5. /TASS/. No "security guarantees" for Ukraine can be developed without taking Russia's position into account, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"They ["the coalition of the willing"] are gathering and discussing what guarantees to give to Ukraine. But did they ask us? If there is a conflict or a special military operation, they should at least consult with us when developing any proposals. Instead, they come up with something themselves, pull it out of thin air, and present it as guarantees. This will have no consequences - that is absolutely obvious. That is how we feel about it," Medvedev told reporters.

European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky attended the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris on September 4. At a press conference, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the 26 countries in the coalition had confirmed their readiness to send military contingents to Ukraine after a ceasefire or peace is established. Macron added that several more countries are still considering their position and that a total of 35 participants attended the meeting.