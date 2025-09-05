MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The Kiev regime did a quick 180 and expressed readiness for a meeting between Vladimir Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin amid warming relations between Russia and the United States, said Leonid Slutsky, the head of the State Duma’s committee on international affairs and leader of the LDPR Party.

Earlier, at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, Putin drew attention to the fact that Kiev had recently ruled out any possibility of direct interaction with Russia, and now it offers direct contact.

"Zelensky was and remains a dependent player, with Ukraine being governed externally. As relations between Russia and the United States trend toward normalization, the Kiev regime and its European patrons are hastily changing tack from categorical refusal to negotiate to readiness for meetings," Slutsky told TASS in an interview.

The deputy explained the change in the position of European leaders by the fact that they "are afraid to remain on the sidelines of world politics. But this does not mean that they will pursue a constructive line towards peace. So far, we have seen attempts to undermine [US President Donald] Trump’ diplomatic efforts."

He said that during the plenary session Putin again outlined "the immutability of the course to ensure security and respect for Russia's national interests" in the context of the Ukrainian conflict. "Russia will achieve its goals in any case, either at the negotiating table or on the battlefield," Slutsky concluded.