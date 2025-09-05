Russia's stance on contacts with Ukraine remains firm, Zelensky 'plays games' — expert

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russia's position on contacts with Ukraine stays unchanged, while Vladimir Zelensky treats it as a game, Timofey Bordachev, program director of the Valdai International Discussion Club, said in an interview with TASS.

Earlier, at a press conference following his visit to China, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he was ready to invite Zelensky to Moscow if the head of the Kiev regime was ready to meet. However, during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Zelensky turned down the offer. Later, speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum, Putin called Moscow the best place for a possible meeting with Zelensky and noted that Russia would guarantee the safety of Zelensky and Kiev representatives if they came.

"I think Zelensky is counting on continuing some kind of negotiations with us, which is why he is playing these games. He perceives it as a game," Bordachev said.

At the same time, the analyst noted that Russia's position on contacts with Ukraine remains unchanged.

In his opinion, a meeting between Putin and Zelensky in Moscow is possible, and further military and diplomatic defeats for Ukraine will contribute to this. "Some further diplomatic or military defeats, real further changes that are actually taking place. Yesterday, we witnessed their unsuccessful gathering in Paris. These kinds of events should gradually lead people to realize what is happening," the analyst concluded.