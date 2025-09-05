Putin emphasizes readiness for serious negotiations on Ukraine at EEF — expert

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized Moscow's readiness to hold serious negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), but the other side must want it too, Vladimir Zharikhin, deputy director of the Institute of CIS Countries, told TASS in an interview.

"The signals were serious. [Russia’s] willingness to engage in serious negotiations was clearly demonstrated, so the possibility of reaching compromises cannot be ruled out. But 'it takes two to tango,' so the other side must also be willing," the expert said in response to a question.

According to him, Ukraine, with the strong support of European countries, "does not really want to engage in real negotiations." Zharikhin also opined that US President Donald Trump cannot or does not want to "politically rein in Vladimir Zelensky's team and the leaders of European countries." "It seems that European leaders have once again pushed their agenda under the guise of discussing security issues, seeking to return to what Putin and Trump left behind in Alaska. First, a ceasefire; then, negotiations. Trump ended up taking an ambiguous position," the analyst pointed out.

"It cannot be said that he fully agreed with the European countries, but he clearly articulated that first there will be negotiations, and then a discussion of the problems, how the truce will begin, and, most importantly, what security guarantees will be provided within its framework. But this must be done in this order. And he [Trump] is wavering," Zharikhin emphasized.

