VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Another meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States can be arranged swiftly; the parties maintain constant working contact, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the aif.ru media outlet.

Trump is cynical in a good way, as he views things from a business perspective, Peskov noted.

TASS has gathered the key points from what the Russian presidential spokesman said.

Trump’s business approach

Trump is cynical in a good way and views things from a business perspective, which makes it easier to hold talks on Ukraine with him: "Trump is far more constructive. He is quite cynical - in a good way. I mean: why fight when you can trade? Guided by US interests, he seeks to do everything possible to end wars. In this regard, his interests coincide with ours. We also want to achieve our goals, preferably by peaceful means."

Putin highly values Trump’s efforts: "He has repeatedly said that he appreciates Trump’s efforts and is grateful to him for everything he is doing to search for solutions."

Second round of Russia-US talks

The second round of Putin-Trump "is certainly possible" in the near future.

Another meeting between the two leaders can be arranged quickly: "I have no doubt that if the presidents find it necessary, it will be possible to organize their meeting very quickly, the way the Alaska meeting was arranged. Working communication continues on a steady basis."

Guarantees for Russia in Ukraine conflict

Russia will continue its special military operation as long as it is impossible to achieve peace in Ukraine, "however, we prioritize the use of political and diplomatic means to resolve the conflict."

The guarantees that Russia is supposed to receive as part of the Ukraine settlement process should be formalized into legally binding documents: "We have a solid experience here, and no one should definitely be taken at their word. There have to be legally binding documents. All agreements should be formalized into such documents."

"First, the principles need to be agreed on, and then these principles should be put on paper."

EU’s interference

Europe's actions "are a major obstacle" to efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis.

"In my view, European countries have a very unconstructive vision of the current stage of development and the current situation, including that around Ukraine," which is why Russia has in fact no contact with them.