Russia notes Trump’s constructive efforts on Ukraine settlement — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia has acknowledged US President Donald Trump’s constructive efforts to help resolve the Ukraine crisis, while Europe is seeking to prolong the conflict, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We can see that the US president is making very constructive efforts to support the Ukraine settlement process. And we can also see blatant attempts by European countries to provoke a continuation of war," he said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.