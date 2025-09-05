NATO troops in Ukraine to be legitimate targets for Russia, Putin warns

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. NATO troops, if any are stationed in Ukraine, will be legitimate targets for Russia’s Army, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"As regards any potential stationing of troop contingents in Ukraine, this was one of the root causes for dragging Ukraine into NATO. Therefore, if any troops are present there, especially now, amid warfare, we assume that these will be legitimate targets to be struck," the Russian leader said.

On August 4, European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky took part in a meeting of the coalition of the willing in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron said at a news conference that 26 members of the coalition had expressed readiness to send military contingents to Ukraine once there is a ceasefire or peace to avoid giving Russia a pretext. Macron refused to specify exactly which countries had made this pledge or approximately how many troops such an international force would involve. He added that "some others have yet to take a position," while as many as 35 leaders attended Thursday’s meeting.

On August 18, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia rejects any scenarios envisaging the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine that can lead to an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.