Kiev, EU show no willingness to pursue peaceful solutions to crisis — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia can see a lack of willingness in Kiev and its European sponsors to seek peaceful solutions to the crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said.

"We see with regret that Kiev and its European sponsors have so far demonstrated no willingness to pursue peaceful solutions to the crisis," he pointed out in an interview with the New Russian Regions magazine, published on the Foreign Ministry’s website.

"However, we are ready to continue dialogue with Kiev in Istanbul and we are also open to considering the possibility of raising the level of our delegations," the diplomat stressed.

According to Galuzin, the recent statements by the Kiev leadership highlight an attempt to nullify the agreements that were reached at the Russian-US summit in Alaska. "The Zelensky regime has in fact once again dismissed the need to address the underlying causes of the conflict. However, it’s ultimately impossible to implement any other agreement without laying such a foundation," he added.

"This is not the only example of the Kiev authorities’ obstructive position. Let me remind you: at the latest meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations, which took place in Istanbul on July 23, we suggested forming three working groups - on political, military and humanitarian issues. It has been over a month, and we still haven’t received an answer," the Russian deputy foreign minister noted.