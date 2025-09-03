Putin calls Beijing parade 'brilliant'

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. The events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over militaristic Japan in Beijing were held brilliantly and at the highest level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Beijing.

Putin noted that in the morning they had jointly attended the commemorative events hosted by China to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory. As part of the celebrations, China staged a large-scale military parade on Tiananmen Square.

"All of these events were held brilliantly, simply very well, at a high level," Putin emphasized.