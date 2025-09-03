Putin, Kim Jong Un hold bilateral meeting

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are holding a bilateral meeting in Beijing.
Both leaders were guests of honor at the 80th anniversary celebrations of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. Putin and Kim took this opportunity to hold the meeting. The talks are taking place at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where the Russian president is staying during his visit.