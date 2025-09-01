Russia is considering sending aid to Afghanistan in connection with earthquake — MFA

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia’s organizations and agencies concerned are considering sending urgent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in connection with the earthquake that occurred there, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

"In the early hours of September 1, a devastating earthquake occurred in the provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar and Laghman in eastern Afghanistan, claiming the lives of hundreds of people. More than a thousand Afghans went homeless. Moscow expresses its sincere sympathy to the friendly Afghan people, the families of the dead and injured. The issue of sending urgent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan is being considered by Russia’s agencies concerned," the Foreign Ministry said in a news release.