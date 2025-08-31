MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized as a big mistake Europeans’ attempts to derail US President Donald Trump’s efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

"Europeans hamper these efforts [on the part of the US leader to resolve the Ukraine crisis]. Europeans are putting a spoke in the wheels. Europeans have been egging the Kiev regime on and, perhaps, encouraging it to pursue the intransigent policy line in quite an absurd way. This is a big mistake," Peskov told VGTRK reporters in an interview.

"This will do no good to the Kiev regime. On the contrary, this will make the situation even harder for the Kiev regime," the Russian presidential spokesman warned.

Meanwhile, he continued, Russia pursues its own policy course. "We are ready to resolve the problem through political and diplomatic means. However, as we cannot see any reciprocity from Kiev, we continue our special military operation," Peskov explained.

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that his country is in a state of conflict with Russia. This, he explained, is because Russia is allegedly "destabilizing a large part" of Germany and conducting interference operations on social media. Merz also said "this is exactly how I see Russian President Vladimir Putin" when a TV journalist asked him to comment on a remark from French leader Emmanuel Macron, who called the Russian president "a predator" at the European doorstep.