Trump’s efforts toward resolving Ukraine conflict hard to overestimate, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s efforts to put the Ukraine crisis onto a peaceful track are hard to overestimate, and Russia is grateful to him for these efforts, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with VGTRK reporters.

"Efforts [on the part of the US leader] to put the process [of resolving the Ukraine crisis] onto a peaceful track are hard to overestimate. And we are grateful for these efforts," Peskov stressed.

On August 15, a meeting between Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, took place at a military base in Alaska. The summit lasted about three hours. In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said they mostly focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict. For his part, the US leader stressed that "great progress" had been made, even as not all positions were agreed upon at the meeting.

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that his country is in a state of conflict with Russia. This, he explained, is because Russia is allegedly "destabilizing a large part" of Germany and conducting interference operations on social media. Merz also said "this is exactly how I see Russian President Vladimir Putin" when a TV journalist asked him to comment on a remark from French leader Emmanuel Macron, who called the Russian president "a predator" at the European doorstep.