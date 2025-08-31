MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. With their harsh statements directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin, EU leaders are trying to achieve their long-standing goal of containing Russia by any means necessary, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told VGTRK reporters.

In response to a question about whether Europe is trying to disrupt Russia-US dialogue with its harsh statements directed at Putin, the spokesman said: "Well, they [European countries] have not set themselves [the goal of disrupting Russian-US dialogue]; historically, they have long set themselves the goal of containing Russia, our country, by any means necessary. This is a familiar trend, and we are aware of it and already know how to counteract it."

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that his country is in a state of conflict with Russia. He believes this is due to Russia's alleged destabilization of Germany and its intervention operations through social networks. When a TV channel journalist asked him to comment on French leader Emmanuel Macron's words that the Russian president is a "predator at the gates" of Europe, Merz said that "this is how he sees Russian President Vladimir Putin.".