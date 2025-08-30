"Strategic partnership" in politics, economy, culture: Putin on Russia, China

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin highly praised the level of Russian-Chinese relations across various spheres, from international politics to cinema and sports. In a written interview with the Xinhua news agency, the Russian leader discussed the agenda of his upcoming visit to China and shared his vision of what the two countries can offer each other and the entire world. The text of the interview was published on the Kremlin’s website one day before the start of the four-day visit.

SCO summit and negotiations in Beijing

"I greatly look forward to visiting the city of Tianjin, which will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit under China's presidency. We expect that the summit will give the Organisation powerful new momentum, strengthen its capacity to respond to contemporary challenges and threats, and enhance solidarity across our shared Eurasian space. All this will help shape a fairer multipolar world order," Putin stated.

"As for the Russian-Chinese talks, these will take place in Beijing <...> on all aspects of our bilateral agenda, <...> on pressing regional and international issues," Putin added, noting that "the Russia-China strategic partnership acts as a stabilizing force."

War memory

Putin highlighted the upcoming commemorative events in the Chinese capital marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

"President Xi Jinping treats his country’s history with utmost respect; I know this from personal communication with him. He is a true leader of a great world power, a man of strong will, endowed with strategic vision and a global outlook, and unwavering in his commitment to national interests. It is of exceptional importance for China that such a person stands at the helm at this challenging, pivotal moment in international affairs," Putin stressed.

"The peoples of the Soviet Union and China bore the brunt of the fighting and suffered the heaviest losses" in WWII, Putin emphasized.

"In Russia, we will never forget that China's heroic resistance was one of the crucial factors that prevented Japan from stabbing the Soviet Union in the back during the darkest months of 1941-1942. This enabled the Red Army to concentrate its efforts on crushing Nazism and liberating Europe," Putin stated.

Militarization of Europe and Japan

"We are grateful to China for its careful preservation of memorials to Red Army soldiers who gave their lives in battles for the liberation of China," Putin said.

"Such a sincere and responsible attitude towards the past stands in stark contrast to the situation in some European countries, where monuments and graves of Soviet liberators are desecrated in a barbaric manner or destroyed, and inconvenient historical facts are erased. We see that in certain Western states the results of the Second World War are de facto revised, and the verdicts of the Nuremberg and Tokyo tribunals are openly disregarded," Putin stressed.

"Japanese militarism is being revived under the pretext of imaginary Russian or Chinese threats, while in Europe, including Germany, steps are being taken towards the re-militarisation of the continent, with little regard for historical parallels," he added.

Oil, gas, rubles, yuan

"In terms of trade volume, <> transactions between Russia and China are carried out in rubles and yuan, with the dollar or euro share reduced to a statistical discrepancy," Putin emphasized.

"Russia firmly retains its position as a leading exporter of oil and gas to China. Since the Power of Siberia pipeline began its operation in 2019, cumulative deliveries of natural gas have already exceeded 100 billion cubic metres. In 2027, we plan to launch another major gas route, the so-called Far Eastern Route," he specified.

"We continue our joint efforts to reduce bilateral trade barriers. In recent years, the export of pork and beef to China has been launched," Putin noted, adding that "Russia is one of the world's principal markets for Chinese car exports."

"At the same time, production is being localised in Russia not only for Chinese cars but also for household appliances. <...> We also have large-scale plans in the construction materials industry," he said.

Cinema, sports, education

"I would particularly highlight the successful organisation of the Russia and China Years of Culture. <...> President Xi and I agreed that 2026-2027 will be designated as the Russia-China Years of Education," Putin noted.

"The Russian side initiated the Intervision International Song Contest, scheduled for September 20 this year, and we are pleased that our Chinese partners have shown keen interest in this project," he added.

"We are grateful to our Chinese partners for their active participation in international sporting events hosted by Russia. <...> We firmly believe that sport should remain free from any politicisation," Putin affirmed.

"We anticipate the release of many new Russian-Chinese films in the near future: films that will promote sound moral principles and traditional spiritual and ethical values, while presenting truthful accounts of important historical events. To this end, we have also launched a new initiative, the Open Eurasian Film Award, a unique platform for cinema, free from bias or political intrigue," Putin noted.

"Tourism is another important sphere I would like to note. The figures here are encouraging: by the end of 2024, mutual tourist flows had increased 2.5 times, reaching 2.8 million people," he added.

UN reform and the fight against neocolonialism

"Russia and China support reform of the UN so that it fully restores its authority and reflects modern realities. In particular, we advocate for making the Security Council more democratic by including states from Asia, Africa, and Latin America," Putin emphasized.

"Alongside our Chinese partners, we support the reform of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank," he added.

"It is essential to end the use of finance as an instrument of neo-colonialism, which runs counter to the interests of the Global Majority. On the contrary, we seek progress for the benefit of all humanity," the Russian leader stressed.

Putin also noted close cooperation between Moscow and Beijing within the G20, BRICS and APEC.